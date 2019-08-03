Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,590 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises 3.4% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $8,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 112.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $75,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $196,000.

IVOG stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.61. 130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,504. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $110.97 and a twelve month high of $147.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.73.

