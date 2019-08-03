Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,545 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 3.3% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 15,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Vista LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $120.73. 9,025,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,276,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.00. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $127.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.70%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $255,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,135.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $512,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,097.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,050 shares of company stock valued at $5,007,621 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.41.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.