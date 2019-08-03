Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

STRL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th.

Shares of STRL stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,190. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $330.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.12. Sterling Construction has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $16.07.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $223.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.85 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sterling Construction news, Director Roger A. Cregg acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Sterling Construction by 728.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Construction by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 50,226 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Construction in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in Sterling Construction by 27.5% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 598,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 129,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Sterling Construction by 7.3% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 108,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

