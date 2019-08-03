STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.67

STEP Energy Services Ltd (TSE:STEP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.67 and last traded at C$1.68, with a volume of 84661 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STEP shares. National Bank Financial upgraded STEP Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of STEP Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$2.75 price target on shares of STEP Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.08.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.84. The company has a market cap of $122.07 million and a P/E ratio of -1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.80.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing and fracturing solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well stimulation and intervention projects for clients operating in unconventional oil, gas, and liquids rich plays.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.