Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 million.

STML stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,545,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,494. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $579.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.29. Stemline Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $17.85.

In other Stemline Therapeutics news, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 10,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $167,632.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 9,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $141,067.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 149,177 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,377. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Stemline Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $38,614,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,618,000 after buying an additional 95,747 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 139.6% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 858,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,146,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 51.0% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 639,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after buying an additional 215,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in Stemline Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $7,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

STML has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Wedbush upgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

