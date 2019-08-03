Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.82. Stein Mart shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 200 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Stein Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85.

Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Stein Mart had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $314.16 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stein Mart stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Stein Mart at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Stein Mart Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMRT)

Stein Mart, Inc a specialty off-price retailer, offers designer and name-brand fashion apparels, home décor merchandise, accessories, and shoes at everyday discount prices in the Unites States. The company's stores also provide merchandise locator services; a preferred customer program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards.

