State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 47,100 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,100 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth about $30,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 93,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9,136.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Leonard Potter acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barbara L. Hollkamp sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $55,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,464.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

HGV stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.46. 5,805,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,764. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.04.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 56.92%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HGV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

