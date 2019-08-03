State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 40,000 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,260,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.8% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $476,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.8% during the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 55,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.1% during the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,609.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.93. 11,024,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,113,162. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $376.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.11 and a 52-week high of $119.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

