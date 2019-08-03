State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys Shares of 10,124 Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Affimed during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Affimed by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 66,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Affimed during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Affimed during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Affimed by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 29,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the period. 37.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AFMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Laidlaw set a $10.00 target price on shares of Affimed and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Affimed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.

Shares of AFMD stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.96. 1,063,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,256. Affimed NV has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.19. Affimed had a negative net margin of 29.04% and a negative return on equity of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 million. Equities research analysts predict that Affimed NV will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

