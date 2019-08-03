State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,314 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,197 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 346.2% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 220,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $21,591,000 after purchasing an additional 170,700 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 4,800.0% during the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 91.2% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 20,959 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 9,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTXS shares. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

CTXS traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,795,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.12 and a 1 year high of $114.55.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.00 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 95.52% and a net margin of 17.60%. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,683,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $410,454.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,148,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,944 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,477. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

