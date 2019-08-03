State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,218 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 130.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,631.7% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $1,240,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,089.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie G. Heim sold 1,600 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $38,192.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,069.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,334,878 shares of company stock valued at $79,376,533. 27.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AMH traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,077. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.96.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $281.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.04 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 1.86%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMH. BTIG Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

