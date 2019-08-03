State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 10,053 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,053 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEI. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 311.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 76.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 497.2% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

In other news, Chairman Dan A. Emmett sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,631,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Douglas Emmett stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.41. 755,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,712. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.66. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.32 and a 12 month high of $42.41. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $224.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 51.49%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

