State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,359 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PK. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 4,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,073.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PK. TheStreet cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of PK stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,090,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,353. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $24.89 and a 12-month high of $34.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.42). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Park Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 60.81%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

