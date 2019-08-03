State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.60 Million Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 360.3% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the first quarter worth about $449,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 20.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 39,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 2.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,571,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the first quarter worth about $305,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJM stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.14. The company had a trading volume of 273,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.45. J M Smucker Co has a 52 week low of $91.32 and a 52 week high of $128.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.01%.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Joseph Stanziano sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $38,024.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,954.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $84,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,223,829.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,269 shares of company stock valued at $372,201. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SJM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on J M Smucker from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J M Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine downgraded J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. J M Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

