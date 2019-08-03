State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,866 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 7,812 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Noble Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Noble Energy by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Noble Energy by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,173,152 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $115,802,000 after acquiring an additional 528,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Noble Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,154,920 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $115,261,000 after acquiring an additional 425,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Noble Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NBL traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.88. 12,090,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,186,783. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.41. Noble Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $33.50.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 19.63% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

NBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Noble Energy to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Noble Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Noble Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Noble Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.07.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.