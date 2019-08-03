State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 659 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,538,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,382,000 after purchasing an additional 547,246 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,269,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $795,344,000 after acquiring an additional 342,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,693,000 after acquiring an additional 179,262 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,187,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,625,000 after acquiring an additional 28,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $2.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,225. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $78.40 and a 12-month high of $176.90. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 131.30, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 28.41%. The company had revenue of $244.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $666,383.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,066.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $165,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,839 shares of company stock worth $14,238,093. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Veeva Systems to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $103.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

