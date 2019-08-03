Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,362 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Starbucks by 8.7% in the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,034 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $1,884,000. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 91.3% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 109,632 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after acquiring an additional 52,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 881.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 25,125 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 22,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Culver sold 63,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $4,989,643.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $759,144.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,738 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,327. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

SBUX stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $95.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,237,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,202,911. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.57. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $51.19 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.50%.

Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

