STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Issues Earnings Results

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $39.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.10 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 5.80%.

Shares of STAA traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.42. 533,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,864. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 77.13 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 5.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.07. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $54.00.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,997,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 14.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 52.5% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 70,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 24,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered STAAR Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.