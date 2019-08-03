St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of St. Modwen Properties plc (LON:SMP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $421.64. St. Modwen Properties shares last traded at $408.50, with a volume of 53,822 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on St. Modwen Properties from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price (up previously from GBX 400 ($5.23)) on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 427.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.00 million and a P/E ratio of 14.53.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. St. Modwen Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.29%.

In other St. Modwen Properties news, insider Mark Allan sold 35,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.46), for a total transaction of £150,329.52 ($196,432.14).

About St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP)

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It develops land for residential, employment, leisure, retail, and education purposes, as well as uses green infrastructure and community facilities; and industrial and logistics projects.

