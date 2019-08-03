St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 420 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.5% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.58. The company had a trading volume of 30,147,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,297,545. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $125.81 and a 52 week high of $173.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.85.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

