St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 667 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in Prudential Financial by 276.4% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 469.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $115.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup set a $112.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.59.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $2.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.56. 4,275,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,226. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.68. Prudential Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $106.64. The firm has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.