St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $664,000 Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Corning during the second quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Corning during the second quarter worth $33,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a $36.00 price target on shares of Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.31 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.03.

In other news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 194,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,207,526.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,188.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GLW traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,626,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,961,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.84. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.