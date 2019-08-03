St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth $1,138,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 100,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth $7,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $3.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $341.16. 621,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,360. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.01. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $223.63 and a twelve month high of $358.96. The firm has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.81.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.42. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Patrick M. Antkowiak sold 1,932 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $598,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Madeleine Kleiner sold 971 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.16, for a total transaction of $306,020.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,675 shares in the company, valued at $5,255,293. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,740 shares of company stock worth $5,087,496. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target (up from $355.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $344.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.40.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

