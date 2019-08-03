St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Price Target Cut to GBX 980 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 980 ($12.81) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a sector performer rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STJ. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, July 12th. Peel Hunt upgraded St. James’s Place to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,090 ($14.24) to GBX 1,030 ($13.46) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,172.90 ($15.33).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

STJ stock opened at GBX 938.40 ($12.26) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,088.74. The company has a current ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 12.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of GBX 905.60 ($11.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,173 ($15.33).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a GBX 18.49 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.71%.

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.