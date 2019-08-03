SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Trading 6.4% Higher

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO)’s share price traded up 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.45 and last traded at $16.38, 2,183,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 115% from the average session volume of 1,016,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup set a $14.00 target price on SSR Mining and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SSR Mining to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SSR Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.74 and a beta of -0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.24.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.70 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SSR Mining by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 31,291 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,055 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $983,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

