SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Raymond James

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SSNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.64.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $45.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.41. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.96 and a 52 week high of $67.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Frank sold 10,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $607,344.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,910 shares in the company, valued at $593,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,590,000. Swedbank acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $109,590,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,744,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,693 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $74,597,000. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,262,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,572,000 after acquiring an additional 711,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.