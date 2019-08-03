SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.12 million.

SRC Energy stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. SRC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68.

Get SRC Energy alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SRC Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,493,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,417,000 after buying an additional 301,620 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in SRC Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,078,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,483,000 after buying an additional 200,400 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in SRC Energy by 380.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 80,456 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 63,714 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in SRC Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 331,602 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in SRC Energy by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 672,887 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 67,714 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRCI. Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of SRC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.29 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of SRC Energy in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of SRC Energy in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price target on shares of SRC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SRC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. SRC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.71.

SRC Energy Company Profile

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for SRC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.