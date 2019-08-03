Square (NYSE:SQ) Announces Earnings Results

Square (NYSE:SQ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.20, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.67 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $11.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.60. The stock had a trading volume of 43,696,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,864,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,480.00, a PEG ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 3.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.34. Square has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,553,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 449,261 shares in the company, valued at $34,903,087.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ajmere Dale sold 2,296 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $139,734.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,852,063.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,249 shares of company stock worth $5,144,475. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Square by 56.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,136,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,134,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472,640 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Square by 28.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Square by 37.0% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,034,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,963 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth $141,059,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Square by 17.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,506,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,807,000 after acquiring an additional 373,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Square from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Raymond James upgraded Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $74.15 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Square in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

