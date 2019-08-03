Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.86.

SQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Square from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $101.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Square to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Square in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

SQ traded down $11.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.60. The stock had a trading volume of 43,696,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,864,466. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,480.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 3.31. Square has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $101.15.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.67 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Square will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 459,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,518,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajmere Dale sold 2,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $139,734.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,852,063.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,249 shares of company stock valued at $5,144,475 over the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Square by 56.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,136,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,134,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472,640 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Square by 28.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Square by 37.0% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,034,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,963 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Square in the fourth quarter worth about $141,059,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Square by 17.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,506,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,807,000 after purchasing an additional 373,765 shares during the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

