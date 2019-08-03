Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.86.
SQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Square from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $101.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Square to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Square in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.
SQ traded down $11.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.60. The stock had a trading volume of 43,696,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,864,466. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,480.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 3.31. Square has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $101.15.
In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 459,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,518,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajmere Dale sold 2,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $139,734.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,852,063.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,249 shares of company stock valued at $5,144,475 over the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Square by 56.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,136,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,134,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472,640 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Square by 28.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Square by 37.0% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,034,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,963 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Square in the fourth quarter worth about $141,059,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Square by 17.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,506,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,807,000 after purchasing an additional 373,765 shares during the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
