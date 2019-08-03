SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-2.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5-1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.SPX also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.60-2.72 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of SPXC stock traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.60. 758,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,874. SPX has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $39.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.45.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. SPX had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $372.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SPX will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SPX news, CAO Michael Andrew Reilly sold 45,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $1,501,356.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

