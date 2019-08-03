SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $372.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.65 million. SPX had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. SPX updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.60-2.72 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.60-2.72 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SPXC traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.60. 758,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.45. SPX has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $39.28.

Get SPX alerts:

In other news, CAO Michael Andrew Reilly sold 45,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $1,501,356.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.