SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-2.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.60. SPX also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.60-2.72 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday.

NYSE SPXC traded up $2.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,874. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.48. SPX has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $39.28.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $372.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.65 million. SPX had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SPX will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SPX news, CAO Michael Andrew Reilly sold 45,899 shares of SPX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $1,501,356.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

