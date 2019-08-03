Sprouts (SPRTS) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Sprouts (CURRENCY:SPRTS) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Sprouts has a market cap of $517,051.00 and $713.00 worth of Sprouts was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sprouts has traded up 11% against the US dollar. One Sprouts coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sprouts alerts:

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 161.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000290 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000060 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Sprouts Profile

Sprouts (SPRTS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2015. Sprouts’ total supply is 15,718,276,990,882 coins. Sprouts’ official Twitter account is @SproutCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sprouts’ official website is www.sprouts-coin.org/en

Sprouts Coin Trading

Sprouts can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sprouts directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sprouts should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sprouts using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sprouts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sprouts and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.