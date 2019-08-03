Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Trading Down 7.1%

Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) shares fell 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.93 and last traded at $12.07, 517,159 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 374% from the average session volume of 109,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spok from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Spok alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.78.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.53 million for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 0.13%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

In other Spok news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $153,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. Stein sold 65,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $1,035,555.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spok by 1.1% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 738,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,053,000 after buying an additional 8,272 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Spok by 10.2% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 381,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 35,475 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spok in the first quarter worth $4,447,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spok by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spok by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,898 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.