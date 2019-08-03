Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,611 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Splunk by 461.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 864 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Splunk to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target (down from $159.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.27.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Morgan sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total value of $153,025.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 60,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,002,296.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 4,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total transaction of $534,488.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,261 shares in the company, valued at $13,554,198.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,813 shares of company stock worth $3,676,685 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $8.59 on Friday, hitting $126.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,942,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of -79.54 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.85. Splunk Inc has a 1-year low of $83.69 and a 1-year high of $143.70.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.92 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 16.31% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.