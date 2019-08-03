Spiking Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.45 Million (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Spiking has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $394,010.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Spiking has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Spiking token can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including COSS and Kryptono.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spiking alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.22 or 0.05519504 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00043612 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000184 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001007 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Spiking Token Profile

Spiking (SPIKE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spiking is spiking.com

Buying and Selling Spiking

Spiking can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spiking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spiking and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.