Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPPI. ValuEngine cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.40.

SPPI stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.13. The company had a trading volume of 650,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,439. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $25.29. The stock has a market cap of $848.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.07.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.72% and a negative net margin of 109.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 3,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total transaction of $30,012.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stuart Mitchell Krassner sold 42,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $339,223.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,389.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,517 shares of company stock worth $830,393. Corporate insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPPI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,000,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after buying an additional 263,961 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after buying an additional 130,715 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 853,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after buying an additional 21,080 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 285.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 41,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

