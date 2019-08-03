Spectris (LON:SXS) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SXS. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 2,440 ($31.88) price target on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Spectris to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,685.45 ($35.09).

LON:SXS opened at GBX 2,460 ($32.14) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,718.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 15.68. Spectris has a 52 week low of GBX 1,924.50 ($25.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,932 ($38.31).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a GBX 21.90 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.39%.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

