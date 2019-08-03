SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYV) Shares Acquired by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYV) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 4.24% of SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYV. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF by 185.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 11,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF stock opened at $65.31 on Friday. SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $56.12 and a 52 week high of $70.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.78.

