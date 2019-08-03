SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is WealthNavi Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 891,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 114,824 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 8.4% of WealthNavi Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. WealthNavi Inc. owned 0.32% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $118,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Your Vision LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 263.5% in the first quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 81.8% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 800.0% in the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.89. The company had a trading volume of 13,750,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,399,422. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.53. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $111.06 and a 12-month high of $136.63.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.