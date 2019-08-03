Spark Infrastructure Group (ASX:SKI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Spark Infrastructure Group (ASX:SKI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.40. Spark Infrastructure Group shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 5,437,884 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.80, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$2.43. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.58.

Spark Infrastructure Group Company Profile (ASX:SKI)

Spark Infrastructure Group is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the regulated utility infrastructure markets across the globe. Spark Infrastructure Group is based in Sydney, Australia.

