S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) PT Raised to $262.00 at Morgan Stanley

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $254.00 to $262.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global to $255.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $226.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $244.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $244.92.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $3.27 on Friday, hitting $253.95. 1,335,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,196. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $156.68 and a 52 week high of $262.83. The stock has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 325.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.82%.

In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,724,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,469.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.01, for a total transaction of $1,266,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,431 shares in the company, valued at $36,595,675.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,312 shares of company stock worth $4,593,028. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 409.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 220.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

