Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) and HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) and HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.6% of Southwestern Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.0% of HighPoint Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Southwestern Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of HighPoint Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Southwestern Energy and HighPoint Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwestern Energy 23.47% 23.46% 8.69% HighPoint Resources 10.53% -0.95% -0.48%

Risk & Volatility

Southwestern Energy has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HighPoint Resources has a beta of 3.09, meaning that its stock price is 209% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Southwestern Energy and HighPoint Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southwestern Energy 5 8 1 0 1.71 HighPoint Resources 1 1 4 0 2.50

Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus target price of $5.43, suggesting a potential upside of 163.74%. HighPoint Resources has a consensus target price of $6.80, suggesting a potential upside of 535.51%. Given HighPoint Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HighPoint Resources is more favorable than Southwestern Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Southwestern Energy and HighPoint Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwestern Energy $3.86 billion 0.29 $537.00 million $1.02 2.02 HighPoint Resources $453.00 million 0.50 $121.22 million ($0.03) -35.67

Southwestern Energy has higher revenue and earnings than HighPoint Resources. HighPoint Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southwestern Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 184,024 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; and approximately 297,445 net acres in Southwest Appalachia. The company's estimated proved natural gas, oil, and NGLs reserves comprise 11,921 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe); and 6,364 Bcfe of proved undeveloped reserves. Southwestern Energy Company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

