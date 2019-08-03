SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South32 Limited is a resources company. The Company primarily produces alumina, aluminium, coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc. South32 Limited is based in Perth, Australia. “

Get SOUTH32 LTD/S alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SOUHY. Liberum Capital raised SOUTH32 LTD/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered SOUTH32 LTD/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

OTCMKTS SOUHY opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.92. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $15.14.

SOUTH32 LTD/S Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SOUTH32 LTD/S (SOUHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SOUTH32 LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOUTH32 LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.