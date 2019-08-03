South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.33.

A number of research firms have commented on SSB. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on South State to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

In other news, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $40,332.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.40 per share, for a total transaction of $205,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,140.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in South State by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of South State by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 20,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of South State during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of South State by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of South State by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 22,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSB traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.09. 176,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,040. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.90. South State has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $85.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.31.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. South State had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that South State will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

