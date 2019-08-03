South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.33.
A number of research firms have commented on SSB. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on South State to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.
In other news, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $40,332.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.40 per share, for a total transaction of $205,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,140.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:SSB traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.09. 176,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,040. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.90. South State has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $85.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.31.
South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. South State had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that South State will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.
About South State
South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.
