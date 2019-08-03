Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $52,000 Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Sound Income Strategies LLC reduced its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8,331.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,467,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212,570 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $197,884,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $147,976,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 226.3% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 604,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $90,808,000 after purchasing an additional 419,034 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $30,260,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. ValuEngine cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Home Depot to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.78.

In other news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $4,981,602.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,253 shares in the company, valued at $98,227,090.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $7,010,097.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,982 shares in the company, valued at $16,567,742.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,522 shares of company stock worth $16,156,831. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.15. 2,884,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,736,456. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.83. The company has a market cap of $233.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $219.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 6,597.69% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

