SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.19-$0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $241.5-$246 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.51 million.SolarWinds also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.81-0.82 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SWI traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.70. 1,454,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $21.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.51 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded SolarWinds from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on SolarWinds from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on SolarWinds from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SolarWinds from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.43.

In other SolarWinds news, CEO Kevin B. Thompson sold 19,158 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $363,427.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berman Insurance Fun Neuberger sold 302,419 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $5,268,138.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,690,902 shares of company stock valued at $46,953,909 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

