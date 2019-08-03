SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.81-0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $938-950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.75 million.SolarWinds also updated its FY19 guidance to $0.81-$0.82 EPS.

SWI stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,454,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.05. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $21.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.39.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.51 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SWI shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.43.

In related news, Director Aurora Co-Invest L.P. Slp sold 2,130,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $37,108,693.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Berman Insurance Fun Neuberger sold 302,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $5,268,138.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,690,902 shares of company stock valued at $46,953,909. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

