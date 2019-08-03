Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target Cut to C$26.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SNC. TD Securities decreased their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$32.00 to C$25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price target on Snc-Lavalin Group and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Desjardins decreased their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$32.63.

Shares of TSE SNC traded down C$1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$17.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,369,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.82. Snc-Lavalin Group has a one year low of C$17.46 and a one year high of C$57.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.75.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.38). The company had revenue of C$2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.22 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Snc-Lavalin Group will post 2.2899997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snc-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

