SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.13, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $407.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.53 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 0.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

SM stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. 6,842,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,027,266. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.33 and a beta of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $33.76.

SM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered SM Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

In other SM Energy news, CEO Javan D. Ottoson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $73,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,503.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP David W. Copeland acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $127,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 106,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,030.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 17,000 shares of company stock worth $225,070. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in SM Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 134,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 54,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 113.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 46,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

